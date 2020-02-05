A woman gave birth to a baby during Qatar Airways flight

A woman has given birth to a baby boy during a flight, forcing the plane to divert.

The Thai woman went into labour during the journey, and gave birth to her newborn son at around 3am with the help of five cabin crew members and an onboard doctor.

The Qatar Airways aircraft, which was en route from its hub city of Doha to Thai capital Bangkok, then diverted to Kolkata, India.

The plane landed at around 3.15am, reports India Today.

The woman and her baby were admitted to a local hospital, and are believed to be doing well.

A Qatar Airways spokesperson told The Independent: “Qatar Airways flight QR 830 travelling from Doha to Bangkok on 3 February was diverted to Kolkata due to a medical emergency – a birth – which was supported by a doctor onboard and five trained cabin crew members.