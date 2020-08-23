A Woqod petrol station will be temporarily shut

Sidra and auto care services at the Pearl Qatar Woqod petrol station will be temporarily shut until further notice for renovations.

“We would like to draw our customers’ attention to a temporary closure of Sidra and auto care services for renovations at the Pearl Qatar WOQOD petrol station starting tomorrow till further notice. We apologize to all our customers for the inconvenience and glad to inform them that our services are available in the following nearby stations: Al Dafna, Al Leghtefiya, Al Egla Lusail and Jabal Thuaileb, Lusail,” Woqod tweeted in a statement.