How to activate Dark Mode in Whatsapp on Andriod?

Go to the WhatsApp app on your phone.
• Click on the three dots icon in the top right of the screen, then click Settings.
• Click on “Chats” option.
• Click on Wallpaper, then click on Solid color. You can choose black or gray.

 

