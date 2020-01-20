Activities across Qatar till Jan 25, 2020

Vodafone offers on iPhone announced
Getting the latest iPhone has now become easy, safe and secure with the Vodafone Trade-in Programme, it was announced yesterday.
Customers can trade in any iPhone starting with the iPhone 5 for a credit toward the purchase of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Customers have to take the iPhone/s they want to trade in to one of the following Vodafone retail stores for valuation: Villagio Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark, City Center, Al Khor, Al Wakra, Khratiyat, LuLu D-Ring, Lulu Gharaffa, Al Fourossiya, and The Pearl.
Customers can trade up to three
Rare snow in Qatar?
Qatar Meteorology Department has clarified that news being circulated about the country getting affected by a ‘rare’ episode of snow and extreme cold weather is incorrect.
It further stated that the cold wave, which is expected to start next Sunday, January 26, will be similar in intensity to the one witnessed last week, where the minimum temperatures dropped to less than ten degree Celsius in some southern parts of the country.
The minimum temperature may reach 12°c in Doha and is considered normal at this time of the year. The average minimum temperature in Doha in January is 13.5