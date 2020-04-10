What activities are allowed in Qatar on Weekends?

The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management reviewed the latest decisions and actions taken by the State of Qatar within the framework of procedures and measures aimed at limiting the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the decision to stop commercial activities in stores and offices on Friday and Saturday.

At the regular press conference on Thursday, HE the Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater said that based on the decision of the Council of Ministers in its meeting No. (14) on 8/4/2020 and in the framework of the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the Coronavirus and to complement the previous decisions and procedures, it was decided the following:

Stopping all commercial activities in stores and offices on Friday and Saturday, except for the following activities:

1- Food and supply outlets (hypermarket, supermarket, and groceries)

2- Vegetable sales outlets

3- Restaurants (delivery only).

4- Bakeries.

5- Pharmacies.

6- Telecommunications companies (located in the hypermarket).

7- Home maintenance companies (electricity, plumbing, and electronics).

8- Petroleum stations.

9- Factories.

10- Clinics (committed to the decision of the Ministry of Public Health).

11- Contracting companies operating in the state’s projects.

12- Companies operating in the hotel sector.

13- Logistic services companies, freight companies, companies operating in ports and airports, and customs services.

HE Lolwah Al Khater pointed out that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed that violating this decision will bring the perpetrators to legal accountability.