Activities during Sports Day 2020

Emiri Resolution No. 80 of 2011 stipulated that Tuesday of the second week of February of each year be a sporting day for the country, during which everyone is encouraged during this day to participate in sports activities with family members and colleagues.

The primary goal of Sports Day is to promote sports and educate the community about ways to reduce health risks associated with a less mobile lifestyle, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Many state ministries and private sector companies organize many sporting events for their employees and the general public. These institutions include: the Ministry of Public Health, the Hamad Medical Corporation, the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Aspire Zone, in addition to many other sports organizations, all of which play a prominent role in many events throughout the State of Qatar.

Events range from football, basketball, tennis, taekwondo, biking and swimming, with many free sports activities and recreational competitions available to everyone.

This day is also seen as an opportunity to bring communities together through sports, based on mathematical principles such as team spirit building, unity, inclusion, participation, and fitness and health.

In addition to the numerous sporting activities across the country, the country’s Sports Day also focuses on the Qatari culture through the traditional rowing boat rowing championship, which serves as a reminder of the sporting heritage in the State of Qatar and the role it played in the development of the country.

Organizing this day came “to raise the profile of sport with its moral and human values and many health benefits,” and to educate citizens about the importance of sport in daily life, and encourage them to practice it throughout the year.

On this day, Qatar will turn into a grand square that receives sports fans of all ages, as fields and sports facilities are opened in all parts of the country to practice sports of all kinds, for all groups, young and old.

For group and individual sports, water bottles, juices and sports shirts are distributed to the participants.

Senior officials of the state are also participating in sports competitions today, including the Emir of the country, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.