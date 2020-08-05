Activity to attend in Qatar

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) opened an exhibition titled ‘A Falcon’s Eye: Tribute To Sheikh Saoud Al Thani.

Sheikh Saoud was head of the national council of culture, arts, and heritage in Qatar from 1997 to 2005. He is considered one of Qatar’s greatest collectors, largely responsible for laying the foundation for Qatar Museums’ world-class collections.

The exhibition showcases more than 300 outstanding art works from prehistoric fossils and Egyptian antiquities to Orientalist paintings and masterpieces of the history of photography in a spectacular display following the concept of ancient (Renaissance) “cabinet of curiosities” reflecting Sheikh Saoud’s fascination with both natural history and the art world.