Activity to attend in Qatar

Prepare for a new "feature" from "WhatsApp"
It is reported that WhatsApp will introduce a new feature that will permanently mute groups and annoying individual chats.
The new technology will be adopted in the beta, via the Android operating system.
WhatsApp will enable users to limit the time to mute any notifications from individual chats or groups, starting from 8 hours and reaching a full year.
Also, the "Always" icon will be added to the Duration field, which will permanently mute the notifications.
Video: Many killed and injured due to a massive explosion in Beirut
The death toll from a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has risen to 78, the country's Health Ministry said early Wednesday.
A fire at a warehouse containing explosives at the Port of Beirut led to the blast, which leveled a three-story building and was heard across the city and its suburbs.
More than 3,000 people have been wounded, the ministry added.
Health Minister Hamad Hassan earlier announced that 63 people were killed and 3,000 others injured.
Many neighboring and regional countries including Turkey, Qatar and Libya offered help to Lebanon