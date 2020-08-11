Additional places to open in Qatar soon

People in small groups can start using the playgrounds in public parks as Qatar has lifted yet another COVID-19 restriction in the third phase of the rollback.

The playgrounds in public parks have reopened but will admit only up to 10 people at a time. Adherence to COVID-19 precautions is a must for entry.

Starting from June 15, Qatar began lifting coronavirus restrictions under a four-phase plan.

The third phase that began on July 28, after the second phase on July 1, saw the reopening of shopping malls, gyms, salons and hairdressers at limited capacity.

The fourth phase is scheduled to start on Sept 1.