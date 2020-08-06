Additional places will reopen in Qatar

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs represented by the Mosques Management Department has announced reopening additional 200 mosques for Friday prayer from August 7, 2020.

There will be 400 mosques now available for Friday prayers as part of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Qatar.

‘’The additional mosques will reopen following the same preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 which is in place in all the reopened mosques in the country,’’ said Director of Mosques Management Department, Mohamad bin Hamad Al Kuwari in a statement.

Al Kuwari thanked all