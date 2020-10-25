Additional Qatari shops and apps are withdrawing French products

More shopping centers and delivery apps have joined the campaign to remove French products from their shelves and apps in solidarity with the boycott French products campaign.

All outlets of Family Food center and Family Mart have also joined the campaign and are removing all French products from their shelves.

New Indian Supermarket and Retailmart Hypermarket announced today that they have started withdrawing French Products from all its branches.

Earlier Al Meera had also announced that it had started withdrawing French Products from its branches.

Al Rawnaq also made a similar announcement stating the withdrawal of French products from all its branches until further notice.

Qatar Shopping Complex in Al Markhiya and Souq Al Baladi in Abu Hamour also made similar announcements on their social media.

Local delivery apps Snoonu and QTamween also joined the campaign to boycott French products and started removing these items from their websites and apps.

Al-Wajba Factory announced “solidarity with boycott French products campaign” and vowed to provide alternative dairy products in short time.