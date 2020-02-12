Air India Express will add new services to Doha

Indian budget airline Air India Express will add a new destination from India to Qatar in March 2020.

The airline will start a direct flight from Tiruchirappalli airport in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to Doha, effective from March 31, 2020.

The direct flight will operate thrice a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flight will depart Hamad International Airport at 4.40am and will land at 11.55am (local time) in Tiruchirappalli and the return flight from Tiruchirappalli will depart at 1.30am (local time) and arrive in Doha at 3.40am.

Bookings for the new route has already started on the airline website. Air India Express allows two types of booking which are ‘Express Value’ where you can make changes with a fee and ‘Express Flexi’ which allows you to make changes with no fee applied.

This is the first direct flight from Qatar to Tiruchirappalli International Airport.