Air India to add new flights from Doha

After introducing Doha-Delhi last year in its winter schedule, Indian national carrier Air India, a full-service carrier, will begin service to another route from Doha.

Effective February 21, there will be three new weekly services to and from Mumbai. On Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, Air India will operate flight AI 970, a Dreamliner, which will depart Doha 12:45 local time and will land in Mumbai at 18:45 local time. From Mumbai, there will be direct flights on the same days at 10:20 am that will land in Doha at 11:15 local time.

This is in addition to the service operated by its subsidiary Air India Express, a budget airline, that has direct flights from the country to India’s business capital on all the days in a week except Wednesday and Monday.

The Air India flight will change its time during the summer schedule beginning on March 29 when the Mumbai-Doha will depart at 11:15 am, landing in Doha at 12:35 pm and the Doha-Mumbai flights will be at 14:05, landing at 20:00 local time.

The tickets are already available for booking on the airline site and the fare for a Doha Mumbai economy ticket begins at QAR 735 while a Mumbai-Doha economy ticket will cost QAR 785 approximately.

As of today, Indigo, Air India Express and Qatar Airways are the three airlines operating non-stop flights on this route.

