An airline will stop flights from Qatar

Ooredoo offers Free Data due to Corona
Ooredoo has announced its #StayHomeWithOoredoo campaign, featuring a number of offers designed to support customers during the ongoing global Covid-19 outbreak.
Ooredoo said it is offering its customers extra data, faster Internet speeds and free Mobile Money remittances.
Ooredoo is offering extra data free to its prepaid and postpaid customers, while those with Ooredoo home Internet can expect faster speeds at no extra cost.
Mobile Money customers will also be able to send remittances home for free.
New and existing Qatarna 5G, Shahry 5G and Data SIM 5G customers will get double their data, with the free data
5 markets in Qatar to change opening time
All the five local produce yards, that used to open only during weekends, will now remain open through the week said Ministry of Municipality and Environment on its social media.
The markets are located in Al Sheehaniya, Al Mazrouha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor-Al Zakhira and Al Shamal and will remain open daily from 7am to 3pm.
"All the local produce yards are open throughout the week. Daily from 7 AM to 3 PM. #almazrooa #Alkhor #Alwakra #Alshehaniya #Alshamal #vegetables #fresh #local" tweeted Baladiya.