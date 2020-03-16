An airline will stop flights from Qatar

Namibia had its first 2 cases of Coronavirus and the government acted immediately stopping Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa from flying to Namibia.

This will effectively cut off Namibia from all its global tourism source markets.

The Namibian Government is suspending inbound and outbound travel to and from Qatar, Ethiopia, and Germany on their routes:

Doha – Windhoek

Addis Ababa – Windhoek

Frankfurt – Windhoek

from Doha, Addis Ababa, Frankfurt, effectively disrupting tourism from their main source markets.