The airport allows people to pretend to travel

Songshan Airport in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, has created a new way for those who want to remember their travel experience. In the details, the airport administration will give an opportunity for about 90 people to “pretend to travel”, by touring its facilities and regaining the experience of passing through immigration and duty-free officers and boarding the plane, then getting off and returning home.

The airport website posted a leaflet saying: “You cannot leave Taiwan. Pretend to travel abroad in Songshan.” Also, the site stated that “there will be 3 rounds to pretend to travel on the 2nd, 4th and 7th of next July.”

“The tours will take half a day and allow visitors to experience what it will be like in the immigration department upon departure, then board the plane,” said Chih-Ching Wang, deputy director of Songshan Airport.

He noted that “people who have not had the opportunity to make international trips in Songshan, can use this opportunity to experience and learn more about travel, as well as airport services and facilities,” stressing that “participants in the experience will be allowed to board a plane as if they were already taking a flight Then, they will land and return through the immigration department. ”

It is noteworthy that Taiwan closed its borders in March amid the outbreak of the Corona virus, and foreigners are still not allowed to visit the island.