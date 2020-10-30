Al Farkiah Beach times for families, women and children 

Read next article ...

Promotions and offers at major retail outlets in Qatar Qatar residents stand to benefit from an array of end-of-month promotions and special discounts – from non-food products such as apparel, shoes, and furniture to groceries and fresh items – offered by major retail outlets and boutiques in Doha. Customers have been receiving text messages (SMSs) from renowned brands, announcing deals valid until tomorrow (October 31) while other decided to extend it until next month. For example, Fifty One East, Shoes & Handbags, Decode and many more stores are offering up to 50% off for from yesterday (October 29) up to November 27. Aeropostale