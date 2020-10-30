Al Farkiah Beach times for families, women and children 

Katara Beach
The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), represented by Al Khor and Al Thakira Municipality, has said Sunday and Wednesday of every week are allocated to women and children only at Al Farkiah Beach. The timings are from 7am until 10pm. The remaining days of the week will be allocated to families, from 7am until midnight.