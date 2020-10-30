Al Farkiah Beach times for families, women and children 

Promotions and offers at major retail outlets in Qatar
Promotions and offers at major retail outlets in Qatar
Qatar residents stand to benefit from an array of end-of-month promotions and special discounts – from non-food products such as apparel, shoes, and furniture to groceries and fresh items – offered by major retail outlets and boutiques in Doha.
Customers have been receiving text messages (SMSs) from renowned brands, announcing deals valid until tomorrow (October 31) while other decided to extend it until next month.
For example, Fifty One East, Shoes & Handbags, Decode and many more stores are offering up to 50% off for from yesterday (October 29) up to November 27. Aeropostale
Qatar customs seizes massive stock of prohibited substance
Qatar customs seizes massive stock of prohibited substance
The General Authority of Customs seized a large amount of prohibited chewing tobacco (tambaku) at Hamad Port.
In a video posted on Twitter, customs announced that 1,644 kg of chewing tobacco was found inside 274 salt packets.
The authority has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country. Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.