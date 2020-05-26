Al Khor Family Park witnesses the birth of a unique animal

Al Khor Family Park has seen a rare Arabian wildcat (Felis lybica lybica) giving birth. Also called Gordon’s wildcat, the species is considered among the rarest wildcats. Its usual habitat is within the Arabian Peninsula, in particular Oman.

The nocturnal creature is solitary animal and lives in dens, rock crevices, hollow trees or empty fox burrows. It feeds on jerboas, jirds and other small rodents, small birds, reptiles and large insects, obtaining most of its fluid needs from the food. The gestation period is about 65 days and the litter size is usually three or four kittens.