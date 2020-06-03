Al Meera has announced news to customers

Al Meera has announced that it will be requested to present a precaution on the phones to allow shopping, to provide a safe shopping experience.

Al Meera said – on her official account on Twitter – “In light of the outbreak of the Corona virus, and based on the preventive directions of the State of Qatar aimed at providing a safe shopping experience, please note that a precautionary application will be requested on your phones, provided that shoppers who downloaded the application are allowed to enter after Ensure that the healthy symbol is green. “