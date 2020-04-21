Al Meera has issued a notice to all shoppers

In a move to limit the spread of Coronavirus, hypermarket chain Al Meera has issued a notice asking all shoppers to wear a mask as a precautionary measure and without one customer will not be allowed inside their shops. The move comes into effect from Friday, April 24.

Please ensure that you bring your face masks with you. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for understanding.