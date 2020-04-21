Al Meera has issued a notice to all shoppers

Man dies of corona days before being released from prison
An American prisoner in Michigan died of infection with the Coronavirus, weeks before his conditional release, after spending 44 years in detention, according to local American media.
The CNN network quoted Michigan State Department of Prisons as saying that William Garrison, who died at the age of 60, was serving a penalty for first-degree murder after shooting during an armed robbery in 1976.
Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for Wayne County's Attorney General's Office, explained that Garrison was 16 at the time of the shooting. For his part, said Chris Gotz, a spokesman for
Believe or not: A new coronavirus maybe evolved
A recent study, published by the newspaper "Daily Mail", revealed that the new strain of the Corona virus, may have evolved to infect cats and many types of farm animals, including sheep, goats, and cows.
The British newspaper quoted a scientific report published by a magazine managed by the world-famous Pasteur Institute in Paris, that researchers at the Chinese University of Hunan studied the lung structures of 251 different animals, to determine which of them could be infected with "Covid 19" through contact with bats or humans.
The results indicate that, besides hitting bats and humans,