Al Meera just opened a new branch

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C) has announced the opening of its latest location in Rawdat Al Hamama, marking an important mileston in the developing locality and bringing the total number of stores in Qatar to 53. Al Meera also announced that as part of its expansion strategy, its Sealine Branch is now offering customers more retail space and bigger selection of their favorite items after the physical expansion of the store.

Rawdat Al Hamama is strategically located halfway between Lusail City and Umm Salal Ali and perched between two major highways of Al Khor Expressway and Al Shamal Road. The area is currently witnessing major developments including a new housing subdivision.

The opening took place in the presence of a number of executives.

The shopping center, measuring 2505 sqm, brings Al Meera’s popular ‘Favorite Neighborhood Retailer’ philosophy to those living in Rawdat Al Hamama and provides a wide range of shopping services to the residents, under one roof.