Al Meera opens its newest branch

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced the opening of its latest branch at The Mall on D-Ring road facing Al-Ahli stadium.

The new store is an important milestone in Al Meera’s ambitious expansion plan, bringing its total number of stores to 55, serving localities across Qatar.

In line with all the precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the opening was held in the presence of Al Meera CEO Yousef Ali al-Obaidan and Central Municipal Council member, Sheikha al-Jufairi.

The new branch at The Mall, is spread across more than 1,800sqm. In a statement yesterday, the company stated: “Al Meera expansion strategy merges world-class customer service, high-quality, locally sourced and imported fresh produce to every neighbourhood.