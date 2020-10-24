Al Meera withdraws products from all its branches

Qatar Airways Warns!
Qatar Airways has warned that prospective employees are being targeted with fake employment e-mails / advertisements, that appear to be from Qatar Airways or Qatar Airways Group subsidiaries, sent by unauthorised employment agencies and unknown domains asking for personal information and in some cases money to proceed with a job offer. The airline tweeted that “All e-mails relating to employment opportunities will only be sent from a verified Qatar Airways e-mail address (@qatarairways.com.qa or @.<>.qatarairways.com), and all job postings are only available on the Qatar Airways official website and official social media channels. Qatar Airways does not request
Qatar University takes a position AGAINST France
Pursuant to the latest developments related to the deliberate abuse of Islam and its symbols, the Qatar University administration decided to postpone the French Cultural Week event indefinitely.
So, the university administration affirms that any prejudice to the Islamic faith, sanctities, and symbols is completely unacceptable, as these offenses harm the universal human values and the highest moral principles that all contemporary societies affirm.