Al Meera withdraws products from all its branches

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced the withdrawal of all French products from all its branches until further notice in response to customers’ desire.

This comes within the framework of reactions about the offensive statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron against Islam and Muslims and his support for the re-publication of the caricature of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the memorial service for the murdered French teacher Samuel Bate.