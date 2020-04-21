Al Rawnaq to close all its branches

Al Rawnaq Commercial Complex has decided to close all its branches from today, April 21, until further notice.

The management said in a statement that since the Ministry directives to reduce the working hours for shops till 1pm, Rawnaq branches saw an increase in crowd which led to this decision.

This step has been taken in line with the preventive measures and precautionary measures taken by Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid 19) and in the interest of the safety of its customers and employees.