Al Rawnaq to close all its branches

Believe or not: A new coronavirus maybe evolved
Believe or not: A new coronavirus maybe evolved
A recent study, published by the newspaper "Daily Mail", revealed that the new strain of the Corona virus, may have evolved to infect cats and many types of farm animals, including sheep, goats, and cows.
The British newspaper quoted a scientific report published by a magazine managed by the world-famous Pasteur Institute in Paris, that researchers at the Chinese University of Hunan studied the lung structures of 251 different animals, to determine which of them could be infected with "Covid 19" through contact with bats or humans.
The results indicate that, besides hitting bats and humans,
Qatar Fuel opened the newest petrol station
Qatar Fuel opened the newest petrol station
Qatar Fuel (Woqod) opened Monday the Umm Al Juwashen petrol station along Al Majd Road, raising its network of petrol stations to 104. The move is part of Woqod’s ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in Qatar.
The new Umm Al Juwashen petrol station is spread over a 40,000sq m area and has four lanes with eight dispensers for light vehicles, and three lanes with six dispensers for heavy vehicles, which will serve Umm Al Juwashen area, Al Majd Road, and its neighbourhood.
The Umm Al Juwashen petrol station offers round-the-clock services