Al Sailiya Central Market reopened

Al Sailiya Central Market will reopen on Wednesday in line with the government’s plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Starting with conducting complete sterilisation of the market to holding briefing sessions with all the traders and suppliers to organise the workflow, it has implemented all health and safety procedures. Awareness posters that includes a number of safety instructions, among them the necessity of having Ehteraz app, were placed in the market in various languages.

In addition, thermal cameras have been provided to ensure the safety of all workers and consumers.

Al Sailiya Central Market is an integrated marketing platform that includes a traditional market with 52 shops, a retail market with 102 shops, and a wholesale market with 50 shops.

Moreover, the market includes an auction hall for local and imported fresh produce, which spans over 8,000 square metres.

The market also includes cold stores that span over 4600 sq metres as well as 10 shops for fish, meat and poultry products, a hypermarket (4800 sqm), and a dedicated space for ration commodities.