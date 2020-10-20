All people in Qatar must take the free flu vaccine.. here is how

Qatar has launched the annual seasonal flu vaccination campaign targeting a sizeable number of population. The vaccine will be available for free for citizens and residents from Today.

This year it is all the more important to take the flu shot due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The flu vaccine is available at 27 PHCC health centres, HMC outpatient clinics and designated private and semi-private clinics and hospitals across Qatar, in addition to the clinics that pertain to Qatar Armed Forces, and petroleum companies. People can avail the facility at more than 70 healthcare facilities including over 40 private clinics and hospitals as well and semi-governmental healthcare facilities. The flu vaccine will also be given to patients who receive home health care.

Anyone can avail the vaccination facility at the PHCC health centres as well as at the selected semi-government and private healthcare facilities.