Amir announces an important date

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced today that the elections for Shura Council advisory will be held in October 2021.

“This is an important step towards strengthening Qatari advisory traditions,” HH the Amir said addressing the opening of the Shura Council.

Amir inaugurated the 49th ordinary session of the Shura Council at the Council’s Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as well as Their Excellencies the Ministers attended the inauguration ceremony.