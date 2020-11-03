Amir call to residents of Qatar

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called for Istisqaa (rain-seeking) Prayer to be performed across the country on Thursday morning, 19 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1442 AH, corresponding to November 5, 2020.

HH the Amir will perform the Istisqaa Prayer with crowds of worshipers at Al-Wajba prayer ground.

Awqaf published on its social media a list of the prayer places where the rain prayer will be held.