 Amir call to residents of Qatar 

Qatar destroyed a huge amount of bad products
The agricultural quarantine offices of the Agricultural Affairs Department, under the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, inspected 5,835 consignments weighing 124,202 tonnes of various types of imported agricultural consignments, like plants and other raw materials used for farming, across all customs points in the country in October.
The quarantine offices destroyed 24 consignments, weighing 23.5 tonnes, for violating agricultural quarantine law and being infected with quarantine and non-quarantine pests, said the Ministry of Municipality and Environment in a statement. The agricultural quarantine is a first line of defense for protection from agricultural infections. The
Ooredoo to give customers special gifts
Ooredoo has announced the launch of a new offer for customers to receive many special gifts by logging into the app.
Through "Ooredoo Gifts", customers will have the opportunity to receive gifts every time they log into the Ooredoo application, including special offers and discounts with Nojoom partners, in addition to free subscriptions to entertainment content services.
When the gift is opened and received during the day, Nojoom points can be used to buy more gifts, with 100 Nojoom points for a regular gift and 200 Nojoom points for a special gift.
In this regard, Sabah Rabia Al