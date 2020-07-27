Amiri Diwan announced the Eid holiday 2020

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the Amiri Diwan on Sunday announced the Eid holiday.

According to the announcement Issued by the Amiri Diwan, Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities and public institutions, the holiday starts on Thursday, July 30 and ends on Thursday August 6. Employees are to resume work on Sunday August 9.

As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.