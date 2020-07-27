Amiri Diwan announced the Eid holiday 2020

Some restrictions to be lifted from July 28
The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced reopening 300 additional mosques under the third phase of gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions from the Fajr prayer of July 28, 2020.
The additional mosques will be allowed for prayers following the same preventive and precautionary measures which are in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The list of mosques to be reopened is published on ministry’s website
The Ministry also said that it is allowed for senior citizens and people with chronic diseases to keep praying at home.
Eid Al Adha 2020 in Qatar
With Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, abattoirs in municipalities have been readied, people started buying sacrificial animals as well as different malls and hypermarkets are also witnessing an increased footfall of visitors.
In preparations of Eid Al Adha, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment has also announced the readiness of beaches and public parks for visitors, with a call for people to adhere to all COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Widam has also announced that it is well prepared for the special occasion of Eid Al Adha. The abattoirs will be working throughout the week during