Amiri Diwan announces official holiday for Qatar National Day 2019

Soon you will see robot police cars in Qatar
Soon you will see robot police cars in Qatar
Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has started to use the security robot in recent sports matches held in Qatar.
Going by a video shared on SC’s Security Committee’s Twitter accounts @SeCommittee2022, these robots moves around swiftly on four wheels and can assist security personnel by performing many important tasks.
These robots can measure pulse rate remotely and also has inbuilt facial recognition feature.
It has cameras and sensors to detect abandoned objects and explosive of any kind and are very accurate in detecting contraband and explosives.
It can reach to narrow places without affecting the movement
WhatsApp announces a new update that improves the app
WhatsApp announces a new update that improves the app
The world's most popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has released a new update to its "business" application, which makes it easier for companies to transact. And the website "Times News Now" said that the new update for WhatsApp was released on the beta version for the Android operating system.
The update of "WhatsApp Business" will allow the presentation of "information cards" that provide basic information for companies, which any user can view easily before contacting the company.
And WhatsApp put the new icon for the info card, next to the main tab "Camera" at