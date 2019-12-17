Holiday calendar showing rest day And break from work
Amiri Diwan announces official holiday for Qatar National Day 2019

Doha: The Amiri Diwan announces that on the occasion of the Qatar National Day, Wednesday, December 18, and Thursday, December 19, will be official holidays.

The officials will rejoin their work on Sunday, December 22.

