An activity in Qatar next month 

Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S’hail 2020) began at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) on Sunday.
One of the biggest annual events organised by Katara, this year’s S’hail exhibition is being planned to be hosted at Katara’s southern area from October 13 to 17, Katara said in a recent Facebook post.
Last year, the five-day exhibition which was held at Katara Hall and Wisdom Square attracted around 128,000 visitors to more than 140 stalls representing local and international companies from 20 countries generating over QR42m in sales, according to the event’s official website.
Katara’s International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition is one of the largest international exhibitions specialized in falcons, which will include numerous activities and events; namely, falcon auction and exhibitions for falcons and haunting. A pavilion will be also dedicated in the Exhibition for hunting-related handicrafts and falcon supplies.