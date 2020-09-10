An activity to do this weekend 

270.5 million riyals is a real estate trading in Qatar during this week
SundanceTV has announced its first-ever Shorts competition in the Middle East and North Africa region, following last year’s successful South Africa edition. This year’s winning entrant and three runners-up will have their films broadcast on SundanceTV later in the year.
Participants must provide proof of residence in the MENA. Films should be no longer than 15 minutes and submissions to the 2020 SundanceTV Shorts competition can be made here – https://www.bein.net/en/sundancetvshorts/.