An activity to do this weekend 

Passengers will have to undergo a swab test
The Ministry of Public Health has clarified that passengers coming from low-risk countries will have to undergo a swab test on the sixth day after arriving in Doha. It said that Ehteraz status will be yellow till they complete their seven-day quarantine and get a negative result in the swab test.
These passengers are also required to undergo a seven day home quarantine upon arrival. If the result of a test done on the sixth day is positive, the traveller will be transferred to isolation, and if it is negative, the quarantine period ends
Chances of rain in the country this weekend
There is chance of rain in the country this weekend, which may be thundery at times, the Qatar Met department has said.
In a report on Thursday, the department said latest weather charts indicate the possibility of local cloud development during the weekend, with a chance of scattered rain that may be thundery at times in some areas.
"Local clouds usually form during noon and dissipate before sunset as wind convergence in central areas, involving sea breeze coming from the eastern and western coasts in addition to solar heating, cause rising air currents that form