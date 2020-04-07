An animal at zoo got coronavirus!

Nadia, a female tiger in the Bronx Park in New York City, has become the first tiger to be tested for the emerging corona virus.

The zoo said in a press release that the tests of the female tiger, who is 4 years old, were positive for the deadly virus, after it was noticed that she was suffering from a dry cough.

But the zoo expected Nadia to recover, according to CNN reported on Sunday.

After Nadia, along with 5 other tigers and lions in the zoo, exhibited samples of “Nadia”, symptoms of respiratory problems, but these symptoms did not appear, until now, on other animals.

It is still not known how Covid-19 disease will develop in “large cats”, such as lions, tigers and leopards, because different animal species can interact differently with HIV infections, but the park confirmed that it “will continue to closely monitor and expect full recovery.”

According to CNN, according to sources from the garden, an employee with a corona who did not show symptoms of the disease transmitted the virus to Nadia while she was being cared for.