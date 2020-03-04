An event in Qatar canceled because of Coronavirus 

Qatar: Activity during March canceled due to Corona
Doha Film Institute (DFI) has canceled Qumra 2020 and all related activities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Qumra 2020 was scheduled to be held from March 20 to 25.
DFI tweeted: “Due to current global concern regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and with an awareness of our responsibility towards the health and safety of our valued guests and partners, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 edition of Qumra and its related activities. #Qumra20”
Qatar: Man arrested, fined and to be deported
The criminal court decided to punish a person accused of promoting prohibited drugs, by imprisonment for a period of 3 years, and by fining him an amount of 200,000 riyals, and deporting him from the country.
The Public Prosecution had accused a person of committing crimes of possession and achievement of a dangerous psychotropic agent with the intent to trade in conditions other than those legally authorized, possession of a psychotropic agent for the purpose of abuse, and the use of dangerous substances in cases other than those authorized by law.
Investigations of the Public