An event in Qatar canceled because of Coronavirus

Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2020) due to be held this month has been cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe.

The March 16-18 DIMDEX was scheduled to take place atDoha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

It was cancelled after consultations with public health officials and the government, the organising committee of the expo said in statement.