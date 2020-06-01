An immoral video raises a problem in the Gulf

A Kuwaiti teacher, via distance learning via the Internet, gave a lecture on how to wear underwear for women, which sparked outrage and controversy on social media.

In the video, as she provides her students from her home through the Zoom app, she shows tips on how to wear women’s bras.

The teacher said that girls should wear braces correctly in order for their chest to appear properly, using expressions that some considered explicit and blasphemous to public modesty.

Tweeters called on the Electronic Crime Authority in Kuwait, to move and arrest her because of her audacity in the offering, especially that he is facing a large number of viewers.

The video sparked controversy, and opinions were divided into refusing to present a topic they considered sensitive on the Internet, while others expressed their admiration for the teacher, her confidence, and her desire to communicate information to her students, no matter how sensitive the topic is.