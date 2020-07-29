Android users should delete 20 apps from their phones

Google has removed applications from its “Play” store, but Android users should delete it from their phones.

Here are all the apps that were deleted in the latest attack:

Auto Picture Cut

Color Call Flash

Square Photo Blur

Square Blur Photo

Magic Call Flash

Easy Blur

Image Blur

Auto Photo Blur

Photo Blur

Photo Blur Master

Super Call Screen

Square Blur Master

Square Blur

Smart Blur Photo

Smart Photo Blur

Super Call Flash

Smart Call Flash

Blur Photo Editor

Blur Image…