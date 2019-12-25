Android users should READ this Article

Android smartphones are among the most popular devices around the world.

But if you have an Android smartphone, you may need to reevaluate the applications that you have installed on your device, as researchers from White Ops discovered that more than 100 dangerous applications contain fraudulent advertisements.

And in detail that a blog about the company’s results said: “The White Ops team recently identified more than 100 malicious applications, with more than 4.6 million downloads, broadcasts fraudulent advertisements, and all applications use a common code package called Suraka.”

The researchers found that these applications contain a code that allows them to display annoying ads on Android smartphones under certain conditions.

And Android users should delete these “dangerous” applications immediately, and experts warn that these applications are undoubtedly annoying, but they are also able to hide, which makes finding them very difficult.

What do the apps include?

The applications highlighted in the study include many popular programs, including Best Fortune Explorer, which includes more than 100 downloads.

Some other apps include: Cute Kittens Puzzlegame, Noise Detector Tool and Fake Caller.

“The White UPS team continues to monitor these packages, will identify any emerging package, and we strongly recommend that these listed applications be removed from these applications,” the company report added.