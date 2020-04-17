Arab city is attacked by many Bats

An Egyptian village was attacked by a large number of bats, causing panic among the residents for fear of the outbreak of the new Coronavirus “Covid-19”.

Egyptian media reported that the village of Al-Hazaniya, which is affiliated with the city of Shebin Al-Qanater in the northern Qaliubiya governorate, was attacked at the same time in one of the large numbers of bats that inhabited an unoccupied house.

Bats appeared extensively inside one of the uninhabited dwellings in the village, where they were chased, disposed of, disinfected and sterilized, as part of the precautionary measures to confront the new Corona epidemic.

And the people informed the competent authorities, after the bats used to get out of the unoccupied house and attack the people and the houses adjacent to the house in which they live.

Smoke was lit inside the house and a “red pepper” was set to fight the bats. Indeed, these bats started to spread, and 100 bats were eliminated, but there are large numbers that have not been eliminated due to the difficulty in controlling the place.