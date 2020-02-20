Asian passenger to Qatar caught smuggling drugs

Customs officials at Hamad International Airport managed to control a quantity of marijuana after the customs inspector suspected a passenger’s bag coming from one of the Asian countries on a direct flight, and by inspecting the bag by the competent inspector, it was found coils of marijuana hidden between clothes and weighing 8 kg Fines, a seizure report was prepared and legal procedures were completed.

Mr. Ajab Mansour Al-Qahtani, Director of Customs Department, Hamad International Airport, praised the role of the administration’s inspectors for their high-security sense and accurate suspicion of monitoring any prohibited violations that would disturb the security and safety of the country.

The staff of the Customs Authority seeks to prevent the entry of narcotic and forbidden substances by providing all its outlets with advanced examination devices that can analyze the components of the bag and derive the types of materials inside it, and also trained employees to use these devices in an optimal way and exploit their modern capabilities in tightening control over everything that enters To the country, as well as qualifying the inspectors with qualitative training courses in the sense of security and suspicion that the inspector is aware of the methods and types of smuggling, and the latest detected attempts to smuggle drugs in many countries of the world.