Aspire Zone activities during Sport Day

Aspire Zone Foundation’s (AZF) will hold more than 20 unique events to enjoy on National Sport Day (NSD).

The events are organized by AZF and its member organizations: Aspire Academy, Aspetar and Aspire Logistics.

“Run&Bike”

“Run&Bike” is a new event presented by Aspetar’s experts this year, where participants can form a team of two, one runner and the other a biker, each cycle and run every 2 km to finish around 4 km together.

The event will start at 10am in the area between the Torch Hotel and Khalifa International Stadium.

Fun Run

The Fun Run activity, one of the most popular events in AZF’s NSD programme in previous years, is back by popular demand and will be open to all members of the community, including men, women, families, children and persons with special needs. It will include a 2-kilometre course around Aspire Zone.

Registration is open to all at AZF’s website. The race will start at 8am in the area between Khalifa International Stadium and the Torch Hotel.

Aspire Logistics team is organising many community events, especially the obstacle-course race for children and teenagers, fitness relay for adults and wall climbing. All these are open to all members of civil society.

Ladies and girls only activities

NSD events at Aspire Zone will witness activities dedicated to women and girls only in an atmosphere of complete privacy. Ladies-only activities include badminton and basketball in the Multi-purpose Hall (2) at Aspire Dome from 10:30 in the morning until 3pm.

Activities at Aspire Dome

Aspire Dome will host a variety of activities for families and friends, including running, hammer throwing, and plyometric challenges. In addition, the Sports Science and Football Performance department at Aspire is organising several football related activities, including shooting, dribbling, fitness challenge, football matches and more. These activities are suitable for all age groups and fitness levels. The dome will also witness a range of fun sports activities and challenges for all family members, including basketball and challenging barriers, etc. as well as events for children under 10 years, such as children’s gymnastics, wall climbing and other challenging activities by the Multi Sports Development Programme.

In addition to its own activities, AZF will also be hosting more than 18 public and private sector entities celebrating NSD with their employees and the public.

More details will be made available by the organising committee closer to NSD through AZF’s website www.lifeinaspire.qa/NSD