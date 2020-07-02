Aspire Zone launched the Summer Program

Aspire Zone Foundation launched Aspire Summer Virtual Program for 2020 on its official accounts on Instagram and YouTube in July, to broadcast among the people of the community during summer season to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Aspire Summer Program this year includes an activity for children between the age of 5 to 10 years old, which is a practice and a challenge with Aspire, where the foundation provides different kinds of easy fitness activities once a week, to be downloaded through the foundations official account and on social media.

Children can implement them with the help of their families and send the video to the hashtag #AspireKids2020.

The programme also includes an activity for young male and female from the age of 11 to 14, which is a challenge of fitness composed of six exercises that the contestants do separately in one minute, while one of the qualified coaches will show all the exercises and explain them in a video displayed on the foundations social media accounts.

After the participants do the exercises they send the videos to the hashtag #AspireJuniors2020.

Furthermore, the programme also have special advices on nutrition and healthy food with healthy meals recipes.

The sessions will be three times a week (Saturday, Monday and Thursday) on the official Instagram page of Aspire Zone, organized with the cooperation with the nutrition department in Aspetar Hospital.