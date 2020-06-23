Attention: Coronavirus didn’t end in Qatar yet

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Qatar are gradually declining due to the precautionary measures taken, but this does not mean the end of the pandemic.

If people relax their effort in applying precautionary measures, then it could expose us to a second wave of corona virus.

Important points from said by Qatari officials:

– We are now past the peak of the virus in Qatar and we are seeing the number of new infections come down each week

– The number of people being admitted to hospital each day with COVID-19 is also falling

– We are seeing an increase in the number of deaths in recent weeks and this is due to people who were infected at the peak of the virus several weeks ago

– There has been an increase in positive cases among Qatari nationals and expat professionals . This is of great concern as this population group is the one which has the highest proportion of elderly people and people with chronic conditions

– Now more than ever is the time to be cautious and protect those most at risk

– It is vital that we continue to protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions

– We are midway through Phase 1 of the lifting of restrictions but we can only move to Phase 2 if the data shows continual improvement

– It is essential that people follow all preventive advice and measures as the restrictions are lifted

-We all have a part to play in the successfully lifting of restrictions and I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that we all take responsibility for our role