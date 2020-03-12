Attention: Your phone may infect you with corona

The British newspaper “Mirror” indicated that people who use the phone inside the toilet increase their chances of contracting the new Coronavirus.

The source stated that the bacteria in the toilet may transfer them to the screen of your phone, which makes you vulnerable to infection, even if you wash your hands after going out, given that the bacteria moved to the phone, during your use of it.

“You can wash your hands after the toilet, but if you touch the screen of your phone and then touch your face, this will lead to infection,” said Professor William Kefill of the University of Southampton.

It is known that the Coronavirus can live anywhere from two to nine hours on surfaces such as metal, glass, and plastic.

Previous studies have indicated that a person’s phone contains up to 17,000 bacterial species.