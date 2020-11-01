Australia thanked Qatar.. Why?

Australia – Saturday – thanked Qatar for its commitment to resolving the issue of subjecting women to a medical examination in an ambulance on the runway of Hamad International Airport, after finding a newborn girl there in a situation indicating an attempt to kill her.

This came during a phone call between Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and Marys Payne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister of Women in Australia, to discuss the incident at Hamad International Airport.

Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani expressed his deep sympathy to the female passengers affected by the inspection at the airport, and renewed the State of Qatar’s apology to them, explaining that the incident is a violation of the laws and values of the State of Qatar, and that the concerned officials have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Qatari official also confirmed to the Minister of Women in Australia the commitment of the State of Qatar to the safety and security of all travelers through Hamad International Airport.

Payne announced that her country is satisfied with the initial steps taken by Qatar, and looks forward to sharing its report on the circumstances of the incident.

It also affirmed “its confidence that the Qatari government will hold the concerned officials accountable in a fair, equitable and appropriate manner.”

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue following the issue closely and exchanging developments, stressing that it is a top priority for both governments.

The two ministers also stressed the strong bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Australia, and discussed ways to strengthen this partnership in all areas of cooperation.

Yesterday, the Government Communication Office in Qatar said – in a statement – that the preliminary investigations carried out by the committee set up to investigate the attempted killing of the infant had demonstrated that there were irregularities in the procedures followed in such cases.

Accordingly, the statement added, the incident and those responsible for these violations were referred to the competent public prosecution, according to the procedures followed.

A previous statement by the liaison office had indicated that, on October 2, a newborn girl was found inside a plastic bag tied under the garbage in a trash bin inside Hamad International Airport, and the girl’s life was saved from what appeared to be an attempt to kill her, and care was provided. She is in Doha, and she is in good health.