Authorities arrested five people in Qatar

The competent authorities arrested five people who violated the requirements of the home quarantine, they committed to following, which they are legally accountable for, in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

It is in implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country, approved by health authorities represented in the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to ensure the achievement of public safety and to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The violators are currently being referred to prosecution. The authorities concerned called on citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully commit to the Ministry of Public Health’s conditions, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.