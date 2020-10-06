Automatic residency renewal in Qatar

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the ministry has introduced automatic residency renewal facility for companies to renew residency for employees without human intervention.

The automatic residency renewal facility is in line with MoI’s recently launched concept to provide ‘Zero Click’ services to companies in Qatar.

To benefit from this service companies are only required to register for automatic residency renewal service through Metrash2.

Once the registration is done, every month the service will renew residency for employees automatically and send IDs to the company location without human interaction. The service will also ensure that the renewal fees are deducted automatically from bank accounts as provided by respective companies.

The Metrash2 service is available in six languages including Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Urdu, and Spanish.

Metrash 2 also sends reminder notices to the user about the expiration date of the documents, completing government procedures and handling errors automatically.