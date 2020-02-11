Banana Island launches winter 2020 offers

Banana Island Resort has launched a set of diverse and warm offers to enjoy the distinctive atmosphere of the winter and delve into pleasant experiences in the various facilities of the resort, starting from the villas that are completely private and contain a water pool whose water temperature is controlled and the presence of an exclusive chef for each villa in order to provide a fine dining experience In a charming atmosphere, passing through various types of activities and events, and renewing vitality in the health club and spa, until reaching the delicious international dishes in the brunch every week every Friday in the restaurant “Azraq”. For an upscale and comfortable stay enjoying the utmost privacy, Banana Island Resort offers a range of options for its guests to ensure their complete comfort and the most important of them are villas that have private swimming pools, and its temperature is controlled to suit all the atmosphere and allow guests to enjoy their times during the winter in the warm waters.

Also, villa guests will be able to experience a unique dining experience by allocating a professional personal chef to roast various types of meats and vegetables to transport them on a unique journey in an exceptional atmosphere that will not be erased from their memory. To renew the spirit of youth, to get rid of the effects of fatigue and provide the best ways to relax and enhance physical fitness for the benefit of the general health of the guests, the “Balance” Health Center and Anantara Spa provide a set of offers during the month of February to renew their activities such as “a day at the health club” which includes 75 minutes Treatments include an infrared sauna, and a healthy lunch at the Zest Cafe or “Zain Garden”, in addition to free entry to the fitness and fitness center, and the luxury boat transport to and from the island.

The “Blue” restaurant also provides every Friday “winter brunch” buffet, starting at 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm, a wide variety of hot soups and various types of salads. Visitors can also enjoy the wide variety of fine Middle Eastern, Asian and Western dishes, as well as distinctive Indian curry dishes, original Italian pasta, and sushi, choosing the delicious fresh meat for them to be immediately roasted in front of them.

Of course, the experience is not without a variety of rich desserts such as fried chocolate cake, chestnut pie, tiramisu and hot apple pie.

On this occasion, Mr. Hossam Malaki, General Manager of Banana Island Resort Doha said: “This time Banana Island Resort is characterized by an exceptional atmosphere, it is the perfect opportunity to explore new destinations and delve into enjoyable experiences in various resort facilities, so we made sure to launch a variety of offers Distinctive, which suits all the tastes of our guests and guests, to enjoy the finest levels of comfort and hospitality and take advantage of the special atmosphere for a new experience that will remain engraved in their minds. “