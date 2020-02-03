Barwa Bank announces rewards for new customers

Barwa Bank has kicked off 2020 with a promotion on their personal finance product by offering a cash reward to all new and existing customers.

Customers applying for a personal finance will enjoy up to a 2% cash reward on their requested amount. Moreover, they can also get a credit card issued against the balance.

The unique proposition provides unrivalled features and benefits to customers, such as a grace period of up to six months on the first instalment. The cash reward can be credited into the customer account on a monthly basis.

Barwa Bank offers a range of personal, home and vehicle financing solutions that answer customers’ evolving demands.

For more information about the new personal finance promotion, customers can visit www.barwabank.com or contact the bank’s dedicated call centre on 8008555.