Be aware when traveling via Hamad Airport

Qatar Airways said: If you are traveling through Hamad International Airport, do not forget to pay attention to the applicable social divergence procedures, as these procedures are applied through guidelines on the airport floor, suspended signs, and seat spacing to ensure there is 1.5 meters between each person.

In the same context, Qatar Airways said on its official account on Twitter that “Hamad International Airport uses a robot to sterilize the passenger area where concentrated UV rays are used to eliminate bacteria and viruses that cause infection, in addition to many measures that are implemented at the airport to maintain the safety of travelers .

Hamad International Airport continues to conduct thermal inspection and sterilization for all employees and travelers, using modern and advanced technology, where travelers are examined through the airport using thermal examination and temperature measurement. These advanced technologies include the use of smart helmets for thermal examination, which allows the ability to examine travelers during their transportation. These helmets are characterized by performance efficiency It allows the persons concerned to measure the temperature without contact.

These helmets use many advanced technologies such as infrared thermal imaging and artificial intelligence. On the other hand, Qatar Airways Air Cargo operations continued to provide support to many businesses and NGOs through the transportation of basic and vital goods wherever needed and which varied between perishable goods such as materials. Fresh food to temperature sensitive materials such as medical vaccines and medicines. The company also continues to work closely with governments around the world to operate cargo flights to support efforts and to bring essential supplies to all cities of the world during these difficult times.