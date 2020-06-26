Be ready to delete this program from your computer

Adobe plans to require users to uninstall the Flash Player from their computers by the end of the year when the software reaches its end of life (EOL) date of December 31, 2020.

The move was announced on a new (Flash Player EOL) support page that was published by Adobe earlier this month, six months before the end of life (EOL).

“Adobe” indicated that it “plans to stop providing updates once the flash player has reached the end of useful life (EOL), in addition to removing all links to download the flash player from its website, which prevents users from installing the program and continuing to use an unsupervised version “.

Moreover, the company said that “Flash-based content will be banned from flash player software from Adobe after the end date of its useful life (EOL), indicating that the company has added or plans to add a so-called time bomb in the flash player code To prevent users from using it starting next year. ”

This is one of the most extreme decisions that the software company intends to make to prevent users from using its software once it reaches the end date of its useful life (EOL).

The reason for these moves is that the flash player has been permanently targeted by hackers and malware designers, and once the flash player reaches the end of life useful date (EOL), Adobe does not plan to introduce new security updates, which makes users of Flash technology vulnerable to vulnerabilities and attacks New.

The question of asking as many users as possible to uninstall the flash player before December 31, 2020 is the perfect scenario for Adobe, and it is unclear how this claim will look, but users can now uninstall the flash player by following these uninstall instructions for Windows and Macintosh users.

Adobe announced the end date of the useful life (EOL) of Flash technology in July 2017 in cooperation with all browser makers, such as: Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla, as well as Facebook, which was at that time heavily dependent on flash technology for its gaming platform Online.

Since the announcement of the end-of-life (EOL) flash technology, Facebook has asked game makers to switch to HTML5 and JavaScript technologies, while browser makers have disabled Flash technology in their browsers.

Browser makers will remove flash-enabled code from source code files before EOL in late 2020 or early 2021, or after it.

According to W3Techs data, only 2.6 percent of all current websites use Flash technology, which is a decrease compared to 28.5 percent recorded at the beginning of 2011.