Because of Corona see what Trump did to a saudi guy

A young Saudi man was very popular on Twitter because of a mistake in the tweet of US President Donald Trump.

In a tweet about Corona virus, Trump made a mistake by referring to an account that was supposed to belong to the Food and Drug Administration known as the FDA, but instead referred to a young Saudi, named “Abu al-Feda,” whose account name is “@FDA” “.

After the tweet, Abu Al-Feda enjoyed thousands of follow-ups, and the Saudis’ speech became, after the wrong president signaled to him, and the sarcastic comments and hypothetical scenarios to save the Saudi youth to the situation in the United States.