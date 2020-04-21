Believe or not: A new coronavirus maybe evolved

A recent study, published by the newspaper “Daily Mail”, revealed that the new strain of the Corona virus, may have evolved to infect cats and many types of farm animals, including sheep, goats, and cows.

The British newspaper quoted a scientific report published by a magazine managed by the world-famous Pasteur Institute in Paris, that researchers at the Chinese University of Hunan studied the lung structures of 251 different animals, to determine which of them could be infected with “Covid 19” through contact with bats or humans.

The results indicate that, besides hitting bats and humans, the virus has developed its ability to infect at least 10 other animals.

The risk list includes cats, cows, goats, pigs, sheep, buffalo and pigeons, raising the possibility that the virus, after jumping from humans to these mammals, may turn into new, more lethal forms that can then appear to infect people again.

According to the Daily Mail, the study team is led by “Cheng Yi-ji,” a virologist who previously worked at the Wuhan Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The report adds that this happened in SARS 2003, when the virus passed from bats to humans through cats and raccoons.

To create a list of dangerous species, scientists have studied the structure of a protein receptor on animal cells, the receptor through which covid-19 enters human cells and takes over the cell mechanism to create copies that infect other cells.

Despite what is indicated about the origins of the virus in bats, but the new study says that it is unlikely that the bats transmitted the virus to humans through direct contact, because this is very rare.

Simon Wayne Hobson, of the Pasteur Institute, one of Europe’s leading virus experts, says the new Chinese study may have worrying implications.

Study author Cheng said the research is in its early stages, adding: “No live virus has yet been isolated from any of the animals on our list. However, some early studies have reported that animals such as cats have positive blood tests with the Corona virus.”